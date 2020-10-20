Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has a chance to set a special record against Kings XI Punjab. Dhawan, who scored his maiden century in T20 cricket against Chennai Super Kings, is in fine form. He scored 69 *, 57 and an unbeaten 101 runs in the last three matches respectively. Shikhar Dhawan has scored 359 runs in IPL 2020 so far.

Just 62 runs away from five thousand runs

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 4938 runs in 168 matches of IPL, being unbeaten 23 times. He has an average of 34.29 and a strike rate of around 126. He has studded 39 Fifty and one Century. Currently he is at number four in terms of scoring the most runs in IPL. If Dhawan scores 62 against Punjab, then his five thousand runs will be completed in the IPL.

Virat Kohli is on top

Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest run score in the history of IPL. Kohli has scored 5759 runs in 186 matches. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina. He has scored 5368 runs in 193 matches. However, Raina is not participating in the IPL for personal reasons this time. Number three is Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, who has scored 5168 runs in 197 matches. Only one foreign player is included in the list of those who have scored 5000 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has completed his 5000 runs in IPL 2020. He has done this feat in 135 matches.

Rahane will play 200th match today

Important player of Delhi Capitals Ajinkya Rahane will play his 200th T20 match today. Rahane has scored 5013 runs in 199 T20 matches so far. He has scored two centuries and 35 half-centuries in T20 cricket. The special thing is that Rahane has scored both T20 centuries in the IPL match.

