In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals have made a spectacular comeback after the defeat against Mumbai Indians. Continuing their good run in the tournament, Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the match played on Thursday. Team veteran batsman Shikhar Dhawan has credited the victory to the experienced bowlers.

Regarding the match, Dhawan said, “I am happy that we won the match. It was a great team effort. We always felt we had a chance. We knew that there was not so much depth in his batting. We knew that If we get their top order out, we can beat them. We have experience in bowling. “

Shikhar Dhawan has praised Enrique and young bowler Tushar, who won the man of the match. He said, “Now we have great bowler Enrique. Tusshar also did well.”

Explain that after the match played against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi’s difficulty has increased further. Troubled by injuries, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder in the match played against Rajasthan Royals. He suffered an injury during fielding in the second innings. He went off the field and did not return.

In the absence of Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan took command of the team. After the match, Dhawan gave information about Iyer and said, “Shreyas is in a little pain. We will know about him tomorrow. His shoulder is shaking, that’s good.”

