Rajasthan Royals have decided to bowl first by winning the toss against Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab) in their second match of the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) being played at Sharjah Cricket Ground here on Sunday. . This is Punjab’s third match.

Kings XI have not made any changes to their squad which means Chris Gayle will have to wait for his first match this season. Let us know that Punjab had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match while in the first match they had to face defeat in the Super Over at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

Punjab team is second in the table with double digits in two matches. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals made their winning debut in the tournament by defeating Chennai Super Kings and will be trying to register a second consecutive win. Rajasthan Royals have so far won 10 matches against Kings XI Punjab in IPL history, while nine have lost.

The teams

Kings XI Pajab- KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals- Jose Butler, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Tom Karan, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajput