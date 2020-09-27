Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik admitted that he needed to improve his game in the upcoming matches of the Indian Premier League as he has not yet been able to bat with the bat in the tournament.

Karthik, who scored 30 off 23 balls in the opening match of the tournament against Mumbai Indians, could not open the account on Saturday. He was dismissed for zero after playing three balls.

RRvKXIP: Sanjay Manjrekar selected Fantasy XI for today’s match, only five Indians in 11

However, thanks to young Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 70 off 62 balls, the team registered their first win by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. He was happy with his team’s victory but said he would try to play well in the upcoming matches.

IPL 2020: Shane Watson, Fans praised openly, despite losing family member

Karthik said after the match, “Once out at zero you don’t become a bad player. I probably need to improve my game and get some runs. “He said,” It’s always good to score runs on the score board. We’re working hard. I think being an all-rounder would have been an advantage. Is that you can use them anywhere you need. “