After the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, there is once again a big upset in the points table. Delhi Capitals victory has put them at the top of the points table. Bangalore’s defeat has pushed him to number three.

Delhi Capitals won the first of the points table, winning four of their five matches. The team led by Shreyas Iyer retained the first position with a net run rate of +1.06. Mumbai Indians have won three out of five matches. The Rohit Sharma-led team is at number two with a net run rate of +1.21.

Royal Challengers Bangalore team is third with 6 points with a net run rate of -0.13. Kolkata Knight Rider is on fourth position with 4 points and net run rate of -0.12. Rajasthan Royals is at number five with a net run rate of -0.32 and four points. Chennai Super Kings team is at number six after winning the previous match.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team is ranked seventh with a net run rate of 0.42 and four points. The situation of Kings XI Punjab is worst in the points table. This team is maintaining a net run rate of +0.18, but has lost four of its five matches.

Change in purple cap

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has captured the purple cap with 12 wickets. At number two is Bangalore’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken eight wickets. Chahal’s performance in the match against Delhi is very poor. He gave 29 runs in three overs while not taking any wickets. Number three is Mumbai bowler Trent Boult and Punjab bowler Mohammad Shami at number four, both bowlers have taken eight wickets each.

Iyer-Shaw reached top 5 in terms of runs

Kings XI Punjab may not be winning, but captain Rahul has scored 302 runs in 5 matches showing excellent form. Chennai batsman Fop du Plessy is at second place with 282 runs, while Mayank Agarwal is at number three with 272 runs. At number four is Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer who has scored 181 runs. At the same time, Prithvi Shaw, who played an explosive innings of 42 runs against Bangalore, is at number 5 with 179 runs.

