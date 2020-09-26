With a lucrative half-century from young opener Prithvi Shaw and a superb performance by the bowlers led by Kagiso Rabada, the Delhi Capitals registered their second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in Dubai on Friday. Delhi scored 175 for three after being invited to bat first and then restricted Chennai to 131 for seven. Shaw (64 off 43 balls, nine fours, one six) and Shikhar Dhawan (35 off 27 balls, three fours, one six) added 94 runs for the first wicket to give Delhi a good start. Rishabh Pant (37 not out from 25 balls) and captain Shreyas Iyer (26 off 22 balls) also shared a 58-run partnership for the third wicket. The Chennai batsmen could not walk in the second match in a row. From his side, Faf Duplesey scored the highest 43 runs after getting two lives. This is Chennai’s second consecutive defeat.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took tremendous news of his team’s defeat of Chennai in his program ‘Viru’s Meet’ and praised Delhi very strongly. He said, “Friends … Though there is no comparison between metro and rail, but the metro jawan is exactly like our Delhi Capitals, who made Tala’s Chennai whistle.” Prithvi Shaw’s wicket in the first over appeals Sehwag lashed out at Dhoni for not doing it and said that if he is not heard even in the empty stadium, then it is amazing. Sehwag then praised the batting of Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, then Piyush Chawla on the other hand And also enjoyed the fours and sixes hit by Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling.

He said that Piyush and Jadeja must have been thinking that after giving so many runs that now they will need to take a bath in the Ganges to wash away these sins. Taking a dig at the Chennai batsmen, Veeru said that he could not believe that he was playing T20. The old diesel engine, Shane Watson Shocks, stopped right there. After this, Faf Duplesey was seen explaining to others that this is a T20 match and not a Test match.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni named the player who will improve the balance of the team

Sehwag once again pulled Dhoni for not coming at number four. He said, “Even after consecutive wickets falling, Thala did not come on batting. Now it seems that the bullet train will come, but Dhoni will not come to bat at number four. Modi ji must explain something.” However, Sehwag gave credit to the Delhi bowlers. Rabada, Akshar Patel and Amit Mishra all did not allow the Chennai batsmen the freedom to play freely by bowling tight. Sehwag said, “It seems that Thala was asked to stay in quarantine for 14 overs, the match that was till the chant was lost.”

Sehwag said, “There can be no comparison between the metro and the train, but like the Delhi team, the metro is young. Delhi demolished Chennai Army. In the T20 format, if you want to play like a test match on the green pitch of Perth, then I would like to watch Sooraj Barjatya’s film. Chennai’s batting was also like this. “