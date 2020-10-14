In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, there will be a competition between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. However, the Delhi team will have to come down in this match without their star player Rishabh Pant. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey will appear as the wicketkeeper batsman. Carrie has said that it is time for the team to start the tournament again.

Carrie said that the team is troubled by the injuries of the players but he is also ready to do good by leaving all these things behind. He said, “We have seen injuries in a very short period of time. I cannot say that the reason for this is not to play cricket in the last six months. Yes, it is disappointing news, but we know that our two best players Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma will cheer us up. “

Carrie said, “This is a good time. We have come half way into the tournament. We have played with each team once. The last time we played against Rajasthan the result was good. This time they have Ben Stokes is the one who will strengthen his team. “

Regarding Rajasthan, Carrie said, “Their team lineup is good. Like other teams, they have dangerous players. You know they have Jose Butler, Steve Smith, Stokes, Joffra Archer.”

Delhi had lost by five wickets against Mumbai Indians in the previous match. Carrie said that the team wants to come back from that loss. Carrie said, “It is fantastic to have a win in your account early in the tournament. I think now is the time when we settle our team and try to get into the finals – playing our better cricket.”

Let us know that Rishabh Pant, the star player of Delhi Capitals, will not take part in some of the upcoming matches now. Apart from this, Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra have been ruled out of this season due to injury.

Dhoni’s fan painted his house in the colors of Chennai Super Kings, pictures are going viral

IPL 2020: Seeing Dhoni’s reaction, the umpire changed the decision, Mahi came under questions