Today, in the 11th match of IPL 2020, there is a competition between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals have spread the bowling first. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has included Ishant Sharma in place of Avesh Khan in this match. At the same time, Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad will be seen playing in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. Delhi Daredevils have won both their matches. At the same time, Hyderabad is the only team in the tournament that has not tasted victory.

On the decision to bowl first after winning the toss, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer has said that dew can play in the second innings. Our preparation and training is better. Ishant Sharma has been included in the team in place of Avesh Khan. At the same time, David Warner said that we are not too disappointed with the defeat in the previous matches. 20–30 runs scored in the match. We have better bowling to defend the score.

The teams are as follows:

Delhi capitals : Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan

