Delhi Capitals (DC) team will be wearing the new jersey of the brand of JSW Paints in the match played against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL-13 this evening. JSW Paints is part of the JSW Group, a partner of Delhi Capitals. The Delhi and Bangalore matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

CEA of Delhi Capitals Dheeraj Malhotra said in a statement, “In the last few years JSW has played an important role in taking the Indian game forward. Our team will proudly wear the JSW Paints jersey in the match against Bangalore, not only because this group has made a great contribution to the Indian Games but also to give a message of unity.

The Delhi Capitals team is in good form at the moment. He has won three of his four matches and is currently second in the table. On the other hand, Kohli’s team has won three bouts in four and the team will have to win this match to reach the top of the points table. It will be a great relief for Bangalore fans.