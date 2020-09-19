The league’s 13th season is beginning on 19 September with a match between the two most successful teams in IPL history, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. After this, the second match of the league will be played on September 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. The Delhi Capitals team has so far failed to win the IPL title but this time the team will enter the tournament as a strong contender. The Delhi team made it to the playoffs last year under the guidance of former Australian batsman Ricky Ponting and the team is expected to improve this time this time.

This time the Delhi Capitals team has included such players as Shimron Hetmyer in their team. Apart from this, Delhi bought Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carrie for Rs 2.40 crore while the team bid for all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 4.8 crore. Prior to the auction, the team also made a number of changes and retained and released some players trading. Delhi has included experienced players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin in the team.

The player Country Roll Shreyas Iyer (Captain) India Batsman Ajinkya Rahane India Batsman Prithvi Shaw India Batsman Shikhar Dhawan India Batsman Shimron Hetmyer West indies Batsman Amit Mishra India Bowler Enrich Nortje South Africa Bowler Avesh Khan India Bowler Harshal Patel India Bowler Ishant Sharma India Bowler Kagiso Rabada South Africa Bowler Mohit Sharma India Bowler Ravichandran Ashwin India Bowler Sandeep Lamichean Nepal Bowler Tushar Deshpande India Bowler Akshar Patel India Allrounder Daniel sams Australia Allrounder Chemo Paul West indies Allrounder Lalit Yadav India Allrounder Marcus Stoinis Australia Allrounder Alex carrie Australia wicket keeper Rishabh Pant India wicket keeper

Strong side of delhi capitals

The strength of the players of the Indian subcontinent is their strength. Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane not only have experience but are all considered dangerous in the T20 format. Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant are his biggest hopes this season. Both have to prove themselves once again. It is known that the IPL will be the major basis for his selection in the 2021 T20 World Cup. They will try to perform their best, so that they can get in the eyes of the selectors. Coach Ricky Ponting believes that Delhi have match winners. Young players can do better under Ponting’s coaching. He has a great performer as Shreyas Iyer. He is also an excellent captain. He would like to prove himself once again.

The weak side of Delhi Capitals

The Delhi team is an attractive IPL team, but it is a matter of research that they did not perform well at Delhi’s Ferozeshah Kotla ground. Many times the team has also complained that the nature of the pitches was not favorable to them. This can be repeated again, as the UAE pitches will be slow. As the season progresses, players will find themselves exhausted. Here the ball will not come on the bat. Delhi will also worry about its top order. However, the team has veteran Coleen Ingram, who did not have much success last season. This is the area where Delhi would expect Shimron Hetmyer. But his form is also going bad. The Alex Carey team has another option. It remains to be seen whether Delhi gives this Australian wicketkeeper a chance.

Delhi Capitals Support Staff

Ricky Ponting – Coach

Shriram Soumyajula – Team Analyst

Mohammad Kaif – Assistant Coach

Dhananjay Kaushik – Assistant Physio

Samyul Badri – Spin Bowling Coach

Rajinikanth Sivagananam – Strength and Conditioning Coach

Patrick Farhart – Physio

Vijay Dahiya – Head Talent Scout

Ryan Harris – Bowling Coach