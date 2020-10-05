IPL 2020: Before the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team of Delhi Capitals got a big shock. Actually, the experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra of the team has been ruled out of the current season of the Indian Premier League due to a fracture in the right hand finger.

Significantly, Amit Mishra suffered this injury in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Actually, in this match, Mishra was injured while trying to catch the catch of Nitish Rana. Despite the injury, Mishra bowled in this match and took the wicket of Shubman Gill. However, he could not bowl his full four overs.

On Mishra’s injury, Delhi Capitals issued an official statement saying that 37-year-old leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the season due to a finger injury. Mishra suffered an injury while catching a catch in a match played against Kolkata in Sharjhan on 03 October. Everyone in Delhi Capitals wishes for his speedy recovery.

Please tell that Mishra has played three matches so far this season, in which he has taken three wickets. He took two wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad, one against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he did not have any success against Chennai Super Kings. In this match, he gave only 23 runs in four overs.

37-year-old leg-spinner Amit Mishra is the second highest wicket-taker in the IPL. He has 160 wickets in this league. At the same time, Lasith Malinga, who was at number one in this list, has 170 wickets.