Today in IPL 13, the Delhi Capitals are eyeing a place in the points table by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore. But the Delhi team has suffered a severe setback before the match. Delhi Capitals bowler Amit Mishra will not play today’s match due to finger injury. Amit Mishra suffered this injury in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah ground.

The report of Amit Mishra’s scan is yet to come. The team issued a statement saying, “Mishra’s bowling hand is injured. He is not scheduled to play in the match against RCB. Mishra is in good form and the team is not thinking about taking risks with him at all.

Due to the absence of Amit Mishra, the Delhi Capitals team may have trouble in dealing with Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli has been seen struggling against leg-spinner in the last few years. In this season too, Virat Kohli has become a victim of Mumbai Indians’ leg spin bowler Rahul Chahar. Akshar Patel is expected to get a chance in the team in place of Amit Mishra.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyash Iyer has described Mishra’s injury as bad for the team. Iyer says that Mishra is in good form and his injury on the spin track can increase the team’s problems.

Let us know that the team of Delhi Capitals is in great form during IPL 13. Delhi has won three of its four matches. If Delhi wins today’s match, then it will not only come first in the points table, but will also make its journey easier in the play offs.

