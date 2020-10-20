Leg spinner Praveen Dubey, who plays from Karnataka, has been included in the Delhi Capitals team. 27-year-old Dubey will replace the injured Amit Mishra. Amit Mishra, who took more than 150 wickets in the IPL, suffered an injury against Kolkata Knight Riders on 3 October. Mishra was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Praveen Dubey hails from Azamgarh

Born in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Praveen Dubey plays domestic cricket on behalf of Karnataka. He was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2016 auction for Rs 35 lakhs. But despite being in the Bangalore team in 2016 and 2017, he did not get a chance to play any match. Last year, Dubey played a key role in making Karnataka the champion in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took 6 matches 8 wickets in this T20 domestic tournament. His economy rate was only 6.89.

T20’s great bowlers

Praveen Dubey has participated in 14 T20 matches in domestic cricket. Dubey has taken 16 wickets at an average of just 19.12. The most economical bowler Dubey has an economy rate of 6.87. Praveen is the fourth spinner in the Delhi team. The Delhi team currently has R Ashwin, Akshar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Delhi capitals on top

Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the IPL point table. This team has won seven matches in nine matches. Delhi is expected to reach the playoffs. The team has lost only one match in the last five matches.

