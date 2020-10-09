Today, on 9 October, in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals will face Delhi Capitals, one of the strong teams of the tournament. Under the leadership of Steve Smith of Australia, the Royals had a great start and won both their matches at the Sharjah ground but lost in all three matches on big grounds like Abu Dhabi and Dubai. At the same time Delhi are in excellent form at the moment and are four in the point table after winning four out of five matches. In this match, viewers will once again get to see fours and sixes as it will be held in Sharjah. The spectators of this match are also waiting a long time because in this match they can get a chance to see the match between R Ashwin and Jose Butler once again.

In this regard, the Delhi Capitals franchise has shared a post on their Twitter account and reminded Rajasthan Royals of Ashwin. In this, he has asked if you are ready for a fun fight between Ashwin and Butler.

Ashwin 🆚 Buttler 🍿 https://t.co/wbhaEjPlwk – Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 9, 2020

Let it be said that this will be the first time when the two players will face each other after the manking dispute. Earlier, both players came face to face during the IPL match in 2019 last year. Ashwin dismissed Butler for 69 at the time when he was batting against Kings XI Punjab and was on the non-striker end. Ashwin saw the butler out of the crease before throwing the ball, so he blew the balls.

However, after dismissing Butler in this manner, Ashwin was also criticized by many former cricketers and called it against the spirit of the game. If we look at the rules of cricket, what Ashwin did was not against the rules of cricket. Ashwin recently kept on competing against Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Aaron Finch. With this, the issue was once again hot. Let’s see how people have commented on the posts of Delhi Capitals-

