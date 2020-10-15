After the half-century innings of opener Shikhar Dhawan (57) and captain Shreyas Iyer (53), the Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday in the last over. With this win, Delhi team topped the table with six wins in eight matches, while Rajasthan team is at number seven with three wins and six points in the same match.

Delhi capitals restricted Rajasthan to 148 for eight after scoring 161 for seven on a 85-run partnership for the third wicket between Dhawan and Iyer. Chasing the target, Ben Stokes and Jose Butler gave Delhi a quick start. Both of them expressed their intentions by scoring one each in the first over of Kagiso Rabada. Butler took an aggressive stand against Enrich Norje in the third over of the innings and hit a six and two fours in the first five balls, but he was bowled by the last ball of the over bowled at a speed of 155.4 km.

Captain Steve Smith once again failed and scored only one run in four balls and he was caught by Ashwin. During this, Iyer’s shoulder was injured while fielding in the fifth over, after which Dhawan took over the captaincy. Sanju Samson welcomed Akshar Patel in the seventh over with a six. He also sent the last ball of the ninth over against this bowler to the stadium. When the pair of Stokes and Samson looked dangerous, Deshpande, playing the first match in the IPL, brought Delhi to great success by dismissing Stokes on the second ball of the 11th over. Stokes scored 41 off 35 balls. He shared a 46-run partnership with Samson for the third wicket. Akshar then bowled Samson and sent him to the pavilion.

Uthappa, trying to regain the rhythm, then reduced the required run-rate by hitting a four and a six in the 13th over bowled by Norje. In the next over itself, the fault of his mistake was suffered by the hero of the previous match, Ryan Parag, who was run out by scoring one run. Rahul Tewatiya, playing in a brilliant rhythm, got life in the 15th over. His catch was dripped by Deshpande to Norje. Rajasthan wanted 29 runs to win in the last three overs. Norje conceded just four runs in the 18th over and bowled Uthappa (32) to turn the match towards Delhi. Rabada drove Archer in the 19th over. Rajasthan had expected a big shot from Teotia in the last over, but the young bowler Deshpande turned Delhi on their intentions to give Delhi the victory. For Delhi, Deshpande and Norje took two each, while Ashwin, Rabada and Akshar took one wicket each.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals came out to bat after winning the toss and got a big blow in the very first ball of the innings. Joffra Archer’s ball hit the wicket, taking the inner edge of Prithvi Shaw’s bat. Archer got Ajinkya Rahane caught by Robin Uthappa in the third over of the innings. Rahane could score just two runs off nine balls. These initial setbacks, however, had no effect on Delhi opener Dhawan. He opened his hand in the fourth over of the innings with a six off Karthik Tyagi. He also got good support from captain Shreyer Iyer and the team scored a good 47 runs for two wickets in the power play.

Dhawan missed an easy chance to run out by Tevatia in the 10th over. He completed his half-century by taking a single off the last ball of the 11th over. After this, the second ball of the innings was hit by the first ball of the next over from Shreyas Gopal. Dhawan was caught by Karthik Tyagi in an attempt to reverse sweep on the fourth ball of the same over. Dhawan hit six fours and two sixes in a 33-ball aggressive innings. Iyer took an aggressive stance after his dismissal. Iyer completed the 40-ball half-century in the 15th over of the innings, hitting the fourth and sixth balls of Jaydev Unadkat. However, he was caught by Archer in the round of a big shot off Karthik Tyagi in the next over. Iyer hit two sixes and three fours in a 43-ball innings.

After that Australian batsmen Marcus Stoinis (18) and Alex Carrie (13) failed to score fast runs in the last over. Archer took three wickets for just 19 runs in four overs. Unadkat scored two successes for 32 runs in three overs. Tyagi and Gopal got one wicket each. However, the Rajasthan bowlers made a great comeback in the last over and conceded just 32 runs in the last five overs.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw Bo Archer 00

Shikhar Dhawan’s Tyagi Bo Gopal 57

Ajinkya Rahane’s Uthappa Bow Archer 02

Shreyas Iyer’s Archer Bo Tyagi 53

Marcus Stoinis’s Tevetia Bow Archer 18

Alex Carrie’s Archer Bo Unadkat 14

Akshar Patel’s Tyagi Bo Unadkat 07

R Ashwin not out 00

Additional: 10

Total: 161 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs

Wicket Fall: 1-00, 2-10, 3-95, 4-132, 5-153, 6-157 7-161

Rajasthan bowling:

Archer 4-0-19-3

Unadkat 3-0-32-2

Solitaire 4-0-30-1

Stokes 2-0-24-0

Gopal 4-0-31-1

Teotia 3-0-23-0

Rajasthan Royals:

Ben Stokes run out 41

Jose Butler Bo Norje 22

Steve Smith and Bo Ashwin 1

Sanju Samson Bow Characters 25

Robin Uthappa Bo Norje 22

Ryan pollen run out 1

Rahul Tewatia not out 14

Joffra Archer’s Rahane Bo Rabada 01

Shreyas Gopal installed (Yadav) Bo Deshpande 06

Additional: 05 runs

Total: 148 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs

Wicket Fall: 1-37, 2-40, 3-86, 4-97, 5-110, 6-135, 7-138, 8-148

Delhi bowling:

Rabada 4-0-28-1

Deshpande 4-0-37-2

Norje 4-0-33-2

Ashwin 4-0-17-1

Letters 4-0-32-1