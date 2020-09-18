The Delhi Capitals team has so far failed to win the IPL title but this time the team will enter the tournament as a strong contender. The Delhi team made it to the playoffs last year under the guidance of former Australian batsman Ricky Ponting and the team is expected to improve this time this time. Delhi Capitals will start their campaign in the 13th season of IPL against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, while their last match of the tournament is Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

This match will be played from 7.30 pm. All teams will play two matches against each other during the league round, so all teams will play a total of 14 matches. Let’s have a look how the playing XI of Delhi Capitals can be-

Expected Playing XI of Delhi Capitals– Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.

The schedule of league matches of Delhi Capitals is as follows-

The date Against Time (according to Indian time) Venue 20 September Kings xi punjab 7.30 PM Dubai 25 September Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Dubai 29 September Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 3 October Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Sharjah 5 October Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Dubai 9 October Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Sharjah 11 October Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 14 October Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Dubai 17 October Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Sharjah 20 October Kings xi punjab 7.30 PM Dubai 24 October Kolkata Knight Riders 3.30 PM Abu Dhabi 27 October Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Dubai 31 October Mumbai Indians 3.30 PM Dubai 2 November Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

