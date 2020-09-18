IPL team Delhi Capitals said on Friday that the jersey they would wear against them during the Indian Premier League in the UAE would have a ‘Thank you Kovid Warriors’ written on it, a salute to the spirit of the Corona Warriors who were working in the midst of the Corona epidemic. The IPL will begin on Saturday with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi team said in a statement that the official match jersey of the Delhi Capitals would have ‘Thank you Kovid Warriors’ written on it and the team would be wearing this jersey throughout the season. Delhi Capitals senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma, spinner Amit Mishra and assistant coach Mohammad Kaif also spoke to some of the Corona warriors at the virtual meet which included doctors and police officers.

Whatever we do for our COVID Warriors is not going to be comparable in any way to what they’ve done for society 🙌🏻 But here’s an attempt to put a smile on their faces, with a heartfelt ‘Salaam’ and a special surprise 💙#SalaamDilli #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/KnMoDtZWLV – Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 17, 2020

Akash Chopra selected top 4 teams of IPL, excluded three ‘champion’ teams

Ishant said that it is our salute to all scavengers, doctors, security forces, blood donors, social workers, doctors and their families to serve humanity. Amit Mishra said that words are not enough to thank these Corona warriors. We salute you all. Your work will continue to inspire. Kaif said that in this fight of life, to keep others ahead of themselves, great passion and selfless spirit is required. I salute all of you for making the world better.

Rajasthan will also make aware of periods in IPL 2020 along with sports