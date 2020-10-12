IPL 2020: The team of Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a major setback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The team’s star bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Ishant has played only one match for Delhi this season. Ishant Sharma is the second Delhi player to be left out of this season of IPL 2020 after leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

He gave away 26 runs in four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi but did not get any wickets. Delhi Capitals said in a statement, “Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma felt pain in the left rib while bowling in the team training session in Dubai on October 7. After that it was found that there was a stretch in his left muscle. Unfortunately, he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season due to this injury. “

Please tell that Ishant has played 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20 Internationals for India. The team of Delhi Capitals is doing well this season. Delhi has played 7 matches so far this season, winning five of them. While in 2 he has to face defeat. Delhi team is second in point table.

