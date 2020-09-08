Due to the presence of experienced spinners such as veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Akshar Patel, Delhi Capitals will have a heavy upper hand against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL match to be played on Sunday. This will be the first match of the season for both the teams, where a fierce rivalry can also be seen between their captains.

Kings XI captain Lokesh Rahul and Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer are being seen as future Indian captains. Not only this, the coaches of both the teams have been world class players and in such a situation it will be interesting to see their strategy. If Kings XI Punjab players want to take inspiration from Anil Kumble, Delhi Capitals players will leave no stone unturned to field Ricky Ponting’s plans.

There is no dearth of big shot players in both the teams but on the slow pitches of UAE, the trio of Ashwin, Mishra and Akshar may be overshadowing the Punjab team. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

On the batting front, the Delhi Capitals have a good mix of Indian and international players including Prithvi Shaw, Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer. In this scenario, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (strike rate of less than 120) may not get a chance. The team bought him from Rajasthan Royals.

Kings XI have big shots like Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell and Rahul himself. The confidence of Maxwell, who helped the team win by playing 108 runs in the third ODI against England, will be very high. He performed brilliantly in 2014 when some matches of this tournament were played in the UAE.

Maxwell had scored 552 runs in 16 matches that season. Kingl XI have a dangerous opening pair in the form of Gayle and Rahul, followed by Mayank Agarwal. The Delhi Capitals team could include Daniel Sams, the highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League, along with Kagiso Rabada in the Playing-XI, which could lead to Ishant Sharma sitting out.



Mohammed Shami will lead the fast bowling attack for Kings XI Punjab while the spin department will be responsible for Mujib Zadran of Afghanistan. Ashwin would like to pair up with Mishra, leaving behind the ‘Mankading’ controversy in the previous season. Mishra has 157 wickets in the IPL and is second in the list of most wicket-takers. Although the Punjab team has won four matches in the last five matches, the Delhi team was heavy in the last match between the two teams.

Teams Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishant Sharma, Akshar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chemo Paul, Daniel Sams , Mohit Sharma, Enrich Norje, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Avesh Khan, Tusshar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoynis and Lalit Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Ishan Porrell, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalakande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wicketkeeper), Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Viljon.