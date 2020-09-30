Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals on Tuesday to register their first win in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi won the toss and invited Hyderabad to bat. Hyderabad scored 162 runs for 4 wickets at the ground in Abu Dhabi. This score cannot be called big in terms of T20. And that too when Delhi’s batting is also very strong. But in identifying and understanding the wicket, Hyderabad’s team proved to be twenty-one against Delhi.Delhi, despite being strong batsmen like Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, could only manage 147 runs for seven wickets. Spinner Rashid Khan played a key role in the Hyderabad victory.

Rashid took 3 wickets for just 14 runs in four overs. His first victim was Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. Iyer is a classical batsman and faces spinners well. Playing aggressively against spin bowlers from the very beginning is part of their strategy. He tried to repeat the same against Rashid. It did not seem easy to run on the pitch. Iyer, who came to bat after the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw in the first over, was yet to get the flow. The ball was coming to a standstill and the strokeplay was not easy. Rungati was restricted to 6 runs per over. On a personal score of 17, he was dismissed in an attempt to play an aerial shot. Iyer stepped out of the crease and played shots in covers. Abdul Samad, standing there, caught a simple catch.

Rashid then made Shikhar Dhawan his victim. Dhawan was a little set. Although the pressure of rungati was increasing, this experienced left-handed batsman has the ability to turn the match anytime.

Dhawan tried to play the drive on the fluted ball of Rashid. The fielding team appealed the catch. But the umpire rejected him. After this, wicketkeeper Johnny Bairstow took a review on it without delay. It became clear that the ball hit the outer edge of the bat before going into the gloves of the wicketkeeper. He returned to the pavilion after scoring 34 runs off 31 balls with 4 fours. Between Dhawan and Iyer

Khan scored the third success by dismissing Rishabh Pant. Pant was playing at 28. Pant now had the responsibility to take the match forward. It was difficult to play the shot. Pant was now going to cross the Naiya of Delhi. In this effort, this young wicketkeeper batsman lost his wicket. Pant tried to play the ball towards the square leg with wickets. There was no speed on the ball and in such a situation he could not play the shot properly. The result was an easy catch near the boundary line and he returned to the pavilion.

Khan then dedicated the award to his parents. Khan said that his mother died a few months ago and she was his biggest fan. He became emotional while saying this. He said that the past one and a half year was not good for him. Her father had died earlier and recently the mother also died.