Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting expects his top order, especially star batsman Rishabh Pant, to perform effectively in the Indian Premier League this season, but said he would not press the expectations on the youngster. Before the start of Delhi’s campaign against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, Ponting said in a virtual press conference, “I have high expectations from the whole team and I am sure Rishabh will perform well this time too.” But as a coach, I don’t want to have any expectations that the player doesn’t even have. “

“The job of the coaching staff is to reduce the pressure on the team so that the players can open up naturally,” he said. Pant, who scored 488 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate above 162 in the last season of the IPL against Mumbai Indians He scored 78 runs in 27 balls and he has also done well in practice matches here.

Ponting said the arrival of Ajinkya Rahane increased the depth of the team’s batting. “There is a lot of flexibility in the team and depth has also increased with the arrival of Rahane.” Shreyas performed brilliantly last year. Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Kare strengthen the batting and Akshar Patel is also in the lower order.

Asked if the wicket would be helpful to spinners or fast bowlers, Ponting said, “Things will change as the tournament progresses.” There was grass on the wicket in the past and the seam bowlers will get help in the beginning, but later the wicket will be slow and the role of spinners will also be important. “He admitted that it would be awkward to play in empty stadiums without spectators, but said that in the first match. Will get used to it later.

“The present situation is different and strict protocols are in place which are completely new,” he said. It would be strange to play without an audience, but now it’s been two and a half weeks. The coaching staff has also worked hard for this during practice and we know that our fans are with us all over the world, especially in Delhi and we will not disappoint them. “

Asked how much the ban would have on the use of saliva on the ball, the former Australian captain said, “Actually, the use of saliva has become a habit of bowlers and they do so unknowingly. We have been told that there is a provision for stringent fine for doing so. The players will be informed in this regard. “He said,” Anyway, the use of saliva to maintain the brightness of the ball is not required in T20 as much as in Test cricket. “