Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in the IPL on Tuesday. The team has been the most successful team in the current tournament so far and their victory in the close match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night has boosted their morale. Despite this, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said on Monday that his team’s focus in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be on achieving the target as they have so far defended their scores well.

Delhi have won seven out of nine matches so far but one of the two matches they have lost was against Sunrisers Hyderabad in chasing the target. On 29 September against Sunrisers, Shreyas Iyer’s team could not achieve the target of 163 runs but in their last match on Saturday, they managed to reach the target of 180 runs of Chennai Super Kings.

Kaif said on the eve of the match against Kings XI Punjab that we are very happy right now because we lost to Sunrisers in the first match we chased. We were not able to reach the target of 160 but we did well against Chennai. This goal was difficult to achieve.

He said that we are not able to score well in the tournament so far. Our team is such that is defending its score well. Our bowlers have done very well so far. Kaif said that to win a tournament like IPL you have to perform all-round. If you bat first then you have to make a big score which till now we have been doing in this tournament. But if you bat later, then you should also be able to score goals.

