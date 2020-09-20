Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer appeared in form against Kings XI Punjab in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being played in Dubai on Sunday. When Iyer came on the field to bat, the condition of the team was not good. Despite this, he did not commit to hitting the skyscraper six.

In the eighth over of the match, the Delhi captain decided that he would run on spin ball Krishnappa Gowtham and after that he sent the third ball of the six. Gautham bowled a very slow ball, but Iyer picked him up very quickly and hit a 91-meter-long six over the head of Ballabad.

Talking about the second match of the IPL being played in Dubai, despite the top order faltering in front of the brilliant bowling led by Mohammed Shami, Delhi Capitals battered the final overs of Marcus Stoinis in the Indian Premier League against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. Made a challenging score of 157 for eight. Delhi managed to score 57 runs in the final three overs with Stoinis contributing significantly. He scored 53 off 21 balls which included seven fours and three sixes.

Earlier, captain Shreyas Iyer (39 off 32 balls, three sixes) and Rishabh Pant (31 off 29 balls, four fours) had added 73 runs for the fourth wicket. Shami took four wickets for 15 runs while debutant IPL leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made an impact and took one wicket for 22 runs. Sheldon Cottrell (2 for 24) also bowled an impressive first three overs.