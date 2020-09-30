Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh for the team’s slow over-rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was Iyer’s first offense of the season, so he was fined Rs 12 lakh under the IPL Code of Conduct for the offense of over speed.According to an IPL release, ‘Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined for the team’s slow over-rate during the Indian Premier League 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 29 September 2020 in Abu Dhabi.’

It said, “It is his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL code of conduct related to over-speed offenses, so Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh.”

Last week, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was also fined Rs 12 lakh for his team’s slow over rate against Kings XI Punjab.

What happened in the match

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs to register their first win of the season on the back of their bowlers’ fine performance led by Farkar Funkar Rashid Khan. Having lost both matches before this, the SunRisers scored 162 for four on a slow wicket with the help of opener Johnny Bairstow’s half-century. In response, Delhi team could only manage 147 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Rashid was the hero of the victory of Sunrisers who scored 3 in four overs. He took three wickets for 14 runs at an average of 50.