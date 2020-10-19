Delhi Capitals have replaced Karnataka leg-spinner Praveen Dubey in place of injured Amit Mishra. Amit Mishra was ruled out of this season of IPL due to a finger fracture. Praveen, 27, has played 14 domestic T20 matches so far and has taken 16 wickets at an economy rate of 6.87 during this period.

According to a Delhi Capitals media release, “Delhi Capitals have included 27-year-old leg-spinner Praveen Dubey as a replacement for Amit Mishra.” Amit Mishra was injured while playing for Delhi Capitals in the match played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 3 October.

Amit, 37, has undergone surgery and is currently recovering. The Delhi Capitals team is currently at the top of the points table. The team’s fast bowler Ishant Sharma has also been ruled out of the IPL.