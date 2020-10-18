The points table has changed again after the double header on Saturday in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. The Delhi Capitals team defeated CSK with five wickets. This was Delhi’s seventh win in the tournament and now the team has reached the first position with 14 points. With this, the Delhi Capitals team has almost decided to go to the play-off.

The Mumbai Indians team is ranked second with 12 points and a run rate of +1.353. RCB also have 12 points but due to a run rate of -0.096, they remain in third place. KKR’s team is at fourth position with eight points and -0.684 net run rate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is at fifth position with 6 points and a net run rate of +0.009. CSK is now seventh in 9 matches with 6 points and a run rate of -0.386.

Rajasthan Royals team is also in seventh position with 6 points and -0.778 net run rate in 9 matches. At the same time, Kings XI Punjab is in last place with four points in 8 matches.

Rahul’s hold on Orange Cap continues

KL Rahul has retained his hold on the Orange Cap by scoring 448 runs in 8 matches. Mayank Agarwal is second with 382 runs and du Plessi is third with 365 runs. Shikhar Dhawan has reached fourth place with 359 runs, while Virat Kohli is in fifth place after scoring 347 runs.

In the Purple Cap race, Rabada has strengthened her position more than ever. Rabada is in first place with 19 wickets in 9 matches. Chahal has now entered the second number. Chahal has taken 13 wickets in 9 matches. At third place is Jofra Archer, who has taken 12 wickets in the tournament so far.





