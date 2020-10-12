Delhi Capitals’ hopes of winning the IPL have received a major setback. Leading fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Ishant Sharma was able to play only against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL season 13 due to injury. In this match too, his performance was not special and he did not get any wickets either. Ishant is the second major Delhi player to be eliminated from the tournament. Prior to that, veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra also had to be ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals a major setback, Ishant Sharma out of the tournament

Apart from this, regular wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant of the team also did not play in the match against Mumbai Indians due to injury. Doctors have advised him to take a week’s rest. Prior to Pant, the team’s key player R Ashwin has also not played in many matches due to injury. The team now has to play against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Ishant Sharma, who has played 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20 Internationals for India, is among the 27 players who were selected for the Arjuna Award this year. He, however, could not attend the online award ceremony due to being out of the country for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

