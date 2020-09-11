Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is back on the field after recovering from Kovid-19. Chahar has started practice for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) from Friday (11 September) after getting the necessary clearance from the BCCI (Cricket Board of India). Earlier, he had appeared on the field after the Test negative, but he did not start practice. But Deepak started doing workouts in the gym. Deepak shared a picture of his gym workout, on which his sister Malti wrote a heart-touching comment.

Deepak Chahar was allowed to enter the team bio-bubble (bio-safe environment) on Wednesday after two negative reports of the corona virus investigation. According to BCCI rules, it is necessary to do a ‘cardio-vascular’ check before net practice. His investigation has now been done and he has also got permission for practice.

He has been able to join CSK teammates after Chahar undergoes several tests before returning to training. He also sweated heavily in the quarantine. Shares a shirtless photo of himself on CSK’s Pacer Instagram. In this photo, he is standing in the gym. He captioned his photo- “Life is the name of fighting, the name of being better”.

Commenting on this post of Deepak, his sister Malti Chahar wrote – OMG, hot hot hot …. all your fat has also come negative in the test. Please apply mascara vaccine… I can’t see it.

Let us know that Deepak Chahar is an important player of Chennai Super Kings team. He has performed brilliantly in the last seasons. Last season, Chahar took 22 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 21.90 and led the team to the final. In the absence of Harbhajan Singh, Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and other bowlers will have additional responsibility.