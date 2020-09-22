Royal Challengers Bangalore, who lost their opening 6 matches in the last season of IPL, made their 13th season debut with a win. RCB defeated Hyderabad by 10 runs in their first match. Important contributions in RCB’s victory were pedicel, de Villiers’ half-century and Chahal’s three wickets. But de Villiers is surprised by his innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers, who scored a half-century in the first match against SunRisers Hyderabad, said he himself was surprised by such a form after a break of five months. The former South African captain scored 51 runs in 30 balls which helped RCB add 163 runs for five wickets.

De Villiers said, “I am surprised myself. In South Africa, we played a competitive match which gave some confidence. A 36-year-old player who has not played cricket for more than five-six months, it is a good start when he comes and plays among the youth. I am happy that I was adamant on basics.

De Villiers has already praised Devdutt Padyakkal, who scored a half-century in an IPL match. He said, “He is a very shy and low-speaking boy.” He is very talented and I don’t need to say anything. ”

Let me tell you that Devdutt pedicle has given credit for his success to Virat Kohli. Padikal says that the lessons he got from Virat Kohli during training benefited him in the first match against Hyderabad.

