IPL 2020 RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in the IPL-13 played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. De Villiers played an explosive innings of 73 runs off 33 balls in this match. During this innings, he hit 5 fours and 6 sixes. During this, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli stayed with him at the crease. Kohli and de Villiers added 83 runs in the last 5 overs. Bangalore scored 194 runs losing two wickets in 20 overs. Kolkata kept losing wickets continuously and after playing the entire over, it was only 112 runs after losing 9 wickets.

With the victory in this match, the Kohli-de Villiers duo made a special record. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have become the first pair to share 10 centuries in the IPL. Virat and de Villiers added 100 runs from 47 balls in the match played against Kolkata. For Bangalore, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle have partnered 9 centuries. At the same time, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner have made six century partnerships, playing together for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The current Hyderabad Opening pair, David Warner and Johnny Bairstow, have also shared a century partnership 5 times. That is, Kohli himself broke his record in the matter of partnership and set a new record in his name.

Be the first pair to score 3000 runs

Kohli and de Villiers have also become the first pair in IPL history to score 3000 runs as partners. From this record, you can guess how much both players like each other at the crease. Kohli and Gayle together have scored 2,782 runs. While Dhawan and Warner have scored 2,357 runs. Kohli scored 33 runs from 28 balls not out in this match. De Villiers was awarded the man of the match for the outstanding batting.