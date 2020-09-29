The match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad is to be played today in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Delhi Capitals team has so far won both their matches played this season, while the Sunrisers are the only team whose winning account is not open yet. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s team have looked very weak in both the first matches, in such a situation that their difficulties against Delhi Capitals may increase. The good thing for Sunrisers Hyderabad is that Kane Williamson can make a comeback in this match.

A total of 15 matches have been played between these two teams so far, of which 6 have been won by Delhi Capitals and 9 by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Talking about the 2019 season, a total of three matches were played between the two teams, of which two were won by Delhi Capitals and one match by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When and where will this match be played?

The 11th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers is to be played on Tuesday 29 September at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI of both teams

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Enrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tusshar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, Jason Holder , T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.