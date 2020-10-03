The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is to be played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), both teams have won two matches and are in a strong position in the points table with four points. Delhi Capitals net runner up is better than KKR and that is why the team is above KKR in point table. Delhi Capitals won their first two matches, while the team lost in the third match. At the same time, KKR started the tournament with a defeat, but then came back strongly and won two consecutive matches.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder made a big statement about the match against RCB

Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in their first match in Super Over, followed by Chennai Super Kings easily. The team lost by 15 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Delhi Capitals batting was a flop in the previous match, forcing the team to face defeat. Speaking of KKR, the team has so far performed well in batting and bowling.

19-year-old Priyam Garg left behind the stormy Fifty, Rohit-Virat

When and where will this match be played?

The 16th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday 3 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI of both teams

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoynis, Akshar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Enrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Sunil Naren, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivan Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoynis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tusshar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.

KKR Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Shivan Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Harry Garne, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Nayak, M Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Famous Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddesh Lad , Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi.