In the Indian Premier League (IPL), there will be a match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi Capitals have had a great journey so far as the team has played two matches and won both. Because of this, the team sits at the top of the point table. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of this list and the team is the only team in the league that has not been able to win even one match and its account has not been opened.

Delhi Capitals defeated the three-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings in the next match after winning the match win in the Super Over against Kings XI Punjab. There is a sharpness in the bowling of the team which is making them much better than other teams. Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad, batting remains a matter of concern for them. The team could not achieve the target of 164 runs in the first match against Bangalore. Batting first against Kolkata Knight Riders in its next match, the team managed to score only 142 runs, which KKR easily won the match. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams can be in the first match of IPL-

IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir rages on Shashi Tharoor for comparing Sanju Samson to Dhoni

Expected Playing XI of Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Amit Mishra, Inrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI- David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed and Siddharth Kaul.

Sanju Samson became the Match of the Match for the second consecutive time, told the secret of his success

See here both teams-

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan , Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.