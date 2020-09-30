Leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who gave Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) his first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, bowled brilliantly against the Delhi Capitals, dedicated the man of the match award to his late parents. Rashid bowled brilliantly, taking three crucial wickets of Delhi Capitals and spending just 14 runs in four overs. On his bowling, SRH registered a 15-run win. It was Delhi Capitals’ first defeat in the current season.

The Sunrisers batted first, scoring 162 runs for four wickets. In response, the Delhi Capitals team could only manage 147 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Rashid gave big shocks to the Delhi Capitals in the form of captain Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. After receiving the Man of the Match award, he said, ‘The last year and a half has been very tough for me. First I lost my father and three-four months ago to my mother. She was my biggest fan. This award was given to both of them. Whenever I received an award, she would talk to me all night.

He said that there was no pressure on him to perform well. He said, ‘I never take the pressure that I have to do well. I play calm and keep my basics right. The captain has always relied on me and has given me a chance to bowl according to me. Apart from Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bowled well and took two wickets. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Johnny Bairstow contributed the most 53 runs.