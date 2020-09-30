Leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who gave Sunrisers Hyderabad his first win of the Indian Premier League this season by bowling brilliantly against Delhi Capitals, won the Man of the Match award for his late Dedicated to parents.Sunrisers (SRH) scored 162 runs for four wickets while batting first. In reply, the Delhi (DC) team fell behind by 15 runs. Rashid Khan weaved a web of spin and took three wickets for 14 runs in four overs.

Points table | The schedule

After receiving the Man of the Match award, he said, ‘The last year and a half has been very tough for me. I lost my father first and mother three-four months ago. She was my biggest fan. This award was given to both of them. Whenever I would get an award, she would talk to me all night.

Match scorecard

He said that there was no pressure on him to perform well. Rashid said, ‘I never take the pressure that I have to do well. I play calmly and keep my basics right. The captain has always relied on me and has given me a chance to bowl according to me.



Sunrisers captain David Warner said that his team won the run between wickets. He said, ‘Mitchell Marsh was injured, so it was necessary to make up his deficiency in bowling. Abhishek bowled well and we have worked hard on bowling death overs. Today all did well. ‘

Also read- Pressure on Rishabh Pant is increasing in the wicketkeepers race

Warner, who had a half-century partnership with Jonny Bairstow, said, “We also had a good run between the wickets. When fours-sixes could not be found, then we were running and taking runs like this.

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer said that Sunrisers (SRH) were better than him in sensing the pitch. He said, ‘He guessed the pitch better than us and did well. We thought that the role of dew would be important but it did not happen, although it cannot be used as an excuse. He said, ‘We could not score fast by taking advantage of the size of the field. Will not make such a mistake here next time. ‘