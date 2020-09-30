In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win after suffering two consecutive defeats and Delhi Capitals saw their first defeat after winning two consecutive matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner praised young cricketer Abhishek Sharma after his 15-run win against Delhi Capitals. Abhishek spent 32 runs in four overs of his quota. The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers performed brilliantly. Man of the match, Rashid Khan took three wickets in four overs after spending just 14 runs. After the win, Warner told that the team is training hard for bowling in the death over.

Rashid was emotional with the man of the match award, remembering his mother like this

‘We feel good if we lose the toss and win the match. Unfortunately, Mitchell Marsh is injured and we had to see who would complete the remaining overs, but young Abhishek Sharma came. We are working very hard in our training regarding death bowling, we were fantastic in this match, because you can trust your bowlers anytime. We need a bit of luck in batting, about 10 shots went to the fielders. We are proud of our running between the wickets, but in such a heat it can cause problems.

Good news for CSK, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo fit for next match

“I made some good shots, I told the analyst that our shots were going to the fielders.” Delhi Capitals won the toss and invited Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first. In this match played at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 164 runs for four wickets in 20 overs, in reply Delhi Capitals team could manage 120 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs.