Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by the batting batsman David Warner, finally opened their account in the 13th season of the IPL and beat the Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs in the match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.This is the Hyderabad team’s first win this season, while the Delhi Capitals’ first defeat. Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 162 runs for 4 wickets in the scheduled 20 overs, after which the Delhi Capitals team could only manage 147 runs after losing 7 wickets.

Iyer and Dhawan made Rashid a victim

After the first wicket fell early, the Delhi team’s innings was extended by captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan but the team fell the second wicket at a score of 42. Spinner Rashid hunted Shreyas in his very first over (8th of the innings) and was caught by Abdul Samad. Iyer scored 17 runs off 21 balls with the help of 2 fours. He added 40 runs for the second wicket with Dhawan. Then Rashid was sent to Pavilion by Dhawan and caught him by Bairstow. Although DRS was taken on this, Dhawan had to return. Dhawan scored 34 runs off 31 balls with the help of 4 fours.

Earth returned in the first over

Delhi opener Prithvi Sau was hunted down by Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the very first over of the innings and was caught by Johnny Bairstow behind the wicket off the 5th ball.

Bairstow, Williamson lead Sunrisers to 162 runs

Opener Johnny Bairstow scored his second half-century in the tournament, which helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162 for 4 wickets. Bairstow scored 53 runs in 48 balls with the help of two fours and a six. He shared a 57-ball 77 with captain David Warner while a 38-ball 52-run partnership with Kane Williamson.

Williamson’s 41 off 26 balls

Playing in the tournament, Kane Williamson scored 41 runs in 26 balls. Warner scored 45 runs in 33 balls. Abdul Samad of Jammu and Kashmir, playing his first match in IPL, scored 12 runs in seven balls. Warner and Bairstow handled the balls of Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada and Enrique Nortje for the Sunrisers when sent for batting first. Rabada took two wickets for 21 runs.

38 runs scored in Powerplay, caught speed later

In the Powerplay, the Sunrisers batsmen could score 38 runs, in which Warner hit two fours and a six. Bairstow hit the first four in the seventh over while leg-spinner Amit Mishra hit a six. On a slow wicket, both batsmen split the runs, performing the best race between the wickets. Warner hit Ishant for a second six and hit a four off a reverse sweep off Mishra. Mishra caught him behind the wicket.

2-2 wickets to Mishra and Rabada

Sunrisers scored 82 runs in ten overs. Spinner Mishra also sent Manish Pandey (three) to the pavilion before becoming the Sunrisers’ hundred. Williamson, recovering from an injury, played his first match of the season, hitting two fours in the 16th over. Meanwhile, Bairstow completed his half-century off 44 balls before losing the wicket off Nortje in the 18th over. Williamson also returned to the pavilion in the next over. Mishra and Kagiso Rabada took 2–2 wickets.

Such was the journey of both teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs in their first match of IPL-13, while in the second match, they had to lose by 7 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. At the same time, where Delhi defeated Kings XI Punjab in the super over, in their second match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings was also defeated.