Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won by 15 runs against Delhi Capitals on 29 September. In this match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, SRH fast bowler T Natarajan troubled the Delhi Capitals batsmen with his yorker ball. This season, Natarajan took the wicket of Team India captain Virat Kohli in his first match and is bowling well consistently. He took just one wicket in four overs of his quota against Delhi Capitals after spending just 25 runs. He is also praised by Brett Lee, one of the world’s fastest bowlers. Apart from this, Virender Sehwag has also praised Natarajan’s bowling.

That’s how you bowl at the back end of an innings! Outstanding Natarajan – Brett Lee (@ BrettLee_58) September 29, 2020

Brett Lee wrote on Twitter after the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, ‘This is how you bowl at the end of the innings. Great Natarajan! Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter, ‘Glad to see Natarajan. Finally bowled a good yorker. Rashid Khan was as brilliant as ever. Now every team has points in its account. Om Tewatia Nam: ‘Delhi Capitals won the toss and invited Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat.

Delighted for Natarajan. Excellent execution of yorkers at the end. Rashid was sensational as well. Great now that all the teams are off the mark.

The fun continues. Om Tewatia Namah#SRHvDC – Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 29, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 162 for four in 20 overs thanks to the innings of Johnny Bairstow (53), David Warner (45) and Kane Williamson (41). In response, the Delhi Capitals team could only manage 147 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Rashid Khan took three wickets for 14 runs in four overs. T Natarajan may have taken just three wickets this season, but he has scored runs at an economy rate of 7.81.