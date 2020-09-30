IPL 2020 Point Table: The match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad was played on 29 September in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers Hyderabad jumped two places to the point table after winning the match by 15 runs, while Delhi Capitals have slipped from the first position to the second position after suffering their first defeat this season. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a major loss due to Sunrisers Hyderabad victory and the team has slipped to the last position. The defeat of Delhi Capitals benefited Rajasthan Royals and the team has reached the first position.

There is no such team in the IPL, which does not have a single point recorded in its account. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have four points each, while the rest of the teams have 2 points each. After the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, know how is the point table

