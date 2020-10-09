In the IPL, Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals on Friday at 7:30 pm on the grounds of Sharjah. Delhi has performed brilliantly this season, winning 4 out of 5 matches and losing in just 1 match. At the same time, the performance of Rajasthan Royals has been poor. Rajasthan has so far won only 2 out of 5 matches and has lost the last 3 matches.

Delhi would like to come on top in points table

Delhi Capitals are second in the points table with 4 wins. At the same time, Mumbai Indians is on top with so many points, because its net run rate is higher than Delhi. If Delhi wins today’s match, then it will get 10 points and it will come on top in the table.

Rajasthan’s record is also better in Sharjah

Even though Rajasthan is at number seven in the points table in this season of IPL, but their record on the ground of Sharjah has been better. So far he has won two matches and both the matches he has won at Sharjah ground. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see if Rajasthan Royals can maintain their record on this ground. Rajasthan team has lost all three previous matches.

Possible playing for Delhi Capitals XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimran Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Inrich Nortje, Harshal Patel and Kagiso Rabada.

Potential playing of Rajasthan Royals XI

Jose Butler, Steve Smith (Captain), Sanju Samson, Rahul Teotia, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Karan, Ankit Tyagi.