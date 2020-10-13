Rajasthan Royals, strengthened by the return of Ben Stokes, will try to avenge their previous defeat against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match tomorrow. Delhi defeated the Royals by 46 runs last week. The Royals team led by Steve Smith will take a lesson from it and present a tough challenge in this match. When the two teams clashed with each other last time, the Royals’ team did not have Stokes.

Rajasthan strong with the return of Ben Stokes

The England all-rounder may not have shown his mettle in the first match but in his presence it was able to break the four-match losing streak by registering a five-wicket win over former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Smith said, ‘Stokes’ return has created a good balance in our team. He only bowled one over as he has just come out of lockdown and is trying to return to rhythm. While Stokes is very important for the Royals, the team will also want to overcome the top order failure. Due to the failure of the top order, pressure is being put on the lower order batsmen.

Captain Smith and Sanju Samson performed well in the first two matches, but after that, their bat is blunt. Jose Butler scored 70 off 44 balls against Mumbai Indians but he could not take advantage of a good start in the last two matches. If Rahul Teotia did not perform well, then the situation of Royals would have been more fragile. Teotia, who hit five sixes in an over against Kings XI Punjab, had scored 45 off 28 balls in the last match against Sunrisers.

Changes in team composition due to Pant’s exit

On the other hand, Delhi had to face Mumbai in their last match. Shreyas Iyer-led team will try to forget that defeat and perform well again. Delhi have an aggressive batsman and their bowling is also strong under Kagiso Rabada. Rabada has taken 17 wickets so far. He has received good support from compatriots South African Enrich Norje and Harshal Patel. Ravichandran Ashwin has also bowled well with Akshar Patel. However, in the last match against Royals, Delhi won by the all-round game of Marcus Stoinis. Smith hopes Stokes will play a similar role on his behalf.

Apart from Jofra Archer in the bowling department of the Royals, spinners Teotia and Shreyas Gopal have been constantly getting opportunities. Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form in Delhi’s batting department is a positive sign. Prithvi Sauv and Iyer were already doing well. But due to the injury of wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, Delhi had to include Alex Carrie in the playing XI by dropping Shimron Hetmyer in the last match. This was also Ajinkya Rahane’s first match in this IPL.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Jose Butler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Steven Smith (captain), Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Ryan Parag and Jofra Archer.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Sauv, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Akshar Patel, Enrique Narje, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper) Harshal Patel and Marcus Stoinis.

IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings to take on Hyderabad in a do or die match

IPL 2020: De Villiers hits a skyscraper six, hits the ball passing the car on the road, see VIDEO