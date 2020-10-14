DC vs RR: In the 30th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals have decided to bat first by winning the toss. The Rajasthan Royals team will bowl first. For Delhi, wicket-keeper batsmen Rishabh Pant and Shimran Hetmyer are also not part of the team in this match. In place of these two, Ajinkya Rahane and Alex Carrie once again got the chance. Apart from this, Delhi has given the opportunity to debut Tushar Deshpande. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals have not made any changes in their team.

After the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said that we will bat first. As we have seen earlier, here the wicket gets slow in the second innings. We have a good bowling attack. We got a good back-up who can come and perform, but we are definitely missing Pant. We have made a change in the team.

After the toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith said that I was also going to bat. Hopefully we can bowl well and chase it later. Hopefully we’ll put some pressure with the ball. We are playing with the same team and yes Ben Stokes will start the innings again.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat and Karthik Tyagi.

Playing XI of Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada and Enrique Nortje.