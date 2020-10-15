13th season of Indian Premier League In Delhi Capitals The team has performed brilliantly so far. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points. Delhi Capitals on Wednesday Rajasthan Royals Defeated by 13 runs. Captain Iyer was injured during this match. After his injury, Dhawan took over the captaincy. During the post-match presentation, Dhawan also gave an update on Iyer’s injury.

Injury of players remains a major problem for Delhi Capitals. Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma have already been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and Rishabh Pant is also currently out of the team due to injury. In such a situation, Iyer’s injury is going to increase team management’s headache. Iyer scored 53 runs off 43 balls in this match. He suffered a shoulder injury while fielding, after which he had to go off the field. Dhawan also appeared in the match presentation. Dhawan said about Iyer’s injury, ‘Shreyas Iyer is in pain, but his shoulder is moving. We will get their reports tomorrow (Thursday).

Regarding the win against Rajasthan, Dhawan said, ‘It was important that we remain positive as a team, we knew that their batting line-up is not very deep. Knew that if we dismiss their top-order batsmen, then we can win the match. Dhawan also praised young fast bowler Tushar Deshpande. Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 161 for seven wickets in 20 overs, in reply Rajasthan Royals were able to score 148 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs.