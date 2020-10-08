After successive wins in the tournament in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, the previous Rajasthan Royals will take on the top-ranked Delhi Capitals along with Mumbai Indians. Under the leadership of Steve Smith of Australia, the Royals had a great start and won both their matches at the Sharjah ground but lost in all three matches on big grounds like Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The funny thing is that now he has to play once again on Sharjah and the win in two matches here will add to his spirits. The problem for the team is that they are yet to find their best playing. Ben Stokes’ return holds his hopes but he is in Quarantine until 11 October.

Talking about Delhi, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi has done well in all three departments and won four out of five matches. The team is one of the strongest teams in the tournament. Captain Iyer is in excellent form while openers Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have also done well. Marcus Stoinis has had two Fifty roots so far. In bowling Kagiso Rabada has taken 12 wickets so far and has a purple cap. South African fast bowler Enrich Nortje has also performed well when needed. R Ashwin, who came in fit for Amit Mishra, has taken one wicket for 26 runs. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams in this match of IPL can be-

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Inrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tewatia, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Karan, Ankit Tyagi.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.