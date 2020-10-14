IPL 2020 DC vs RR, Match Preview: The 30th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Earlier in this season, when these two had come face to face, Delhi had won. In such a situation, the team of Rajasthan Royals will come to the ground today with the intention of avenging the previous defeat.

With the arrival of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, the Rajasthan Royals team looks very balanced. At the same time, the team already has great players like Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa and Jose Butler. At the same time, Rishabh Pant will not be available for Delhi Capitals in this match also. In such a situation, the middle order of the team looks somewhat weak.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. Dew can also have a big role here, in which case the team that wins the toss can decide to bat first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is completely different than the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, it is a fairly large ground by size. But here the spinners can get some help. In such a situation, both the teams can take the field with two lead spinners.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Rajasthan Royals will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Enrique Nortje.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat and Karthik Tyagi.