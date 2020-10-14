Even though the performance of Delhi Capitals in the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League has been great so far, the team is getting bad news one after the other. With veteran bowlers Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma out of the IPL, the team’s star wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will no longer be available for the team in the coming few matches. Pant had a hamstring problem in the match played against Rajasthan Royals.

According to information received by PTI from the IPL source, it is mandatory to send the medical reports of India’s contract players to the BCCI, according to that medical report, Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Balelbaz Pant has received a grade one hemstring strain, due to which he will be the next 7 Will not be available for 10 days. For the Delhi team, Pant’s absence in the team for the upcoming matches can be quite a shock, because the absence of Pant is also going to affect the team combination of Delhi. Hetmyer also had to sit out of the team due to Pant’s absence in the last match played against Mumbai. The problem with Delhi is that apart from Pant, there is no Indian wicketkeeper present and if Pant does not exist then the team will have to feed Alex Carrie.

In the next match, the team can give opportunity to young all-rounder Lalit Yadav, who performed well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored in India’s domestic T20 league at a strike rate above 136. The Delhi team’s performance so far this season has been phenomenal, with the team winning 5 of their 7 matches played in the IPL 2020, while the team has lost in just two matches. The team is scheduled to play its next match of the tournament today (14 October) against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.