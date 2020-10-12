13th season of Indian premier league (IPL 2020) In Delhi Capitals To team of Mumbai Indians Defeated by 5 wickets. This was the second defeat of the Delhi Capitals this season. In the match played against Mumbai Indians, the Delhi team clearly missed Rishabh Pant. Due to Pant’s absence, Delhi Capitals failed to score fast runs in the last over, which was a major reason for the team’s defeat. Pant was not part of the playing XI due to a hamstring injury in the match played against Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has given a big update regarding Pant’s injury.

When asked about Pant’s injury and his return to his team after the match against Mumbai, Iyer said, “We have no idea of ​​Pant’s return, the doctor has asked him for a week’s rest and we Hopefully, he will come back strongly. The absence of Rishabh Pant for the next few matches for the Delhi Capitals team is bad news for the team. Pant has come in the lower order and has performed very well this season. In particular, he has managed to score fast runs in the last over.

In their 7th match of the tournament against Mumbai Indians, the team lost by 5 wickets. The Delhi team set a target of 163 runs in front of Mumbai in 20 overs thanks to opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan’s 69-run innings, following which the Mumbai team achieved this target by losing 5 wickets in 19.4 overs. Delhi Capitals will play their next match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (14 October).