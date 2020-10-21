In the 38th match of IPL 2020, Shikhar Dhawan did it in the IPL, which no other batsman has done till date. Dhawan has a special record of scoring two consecutive centuries in the IPL, no batsman has done this before him. In the match played against Punjab, Dhawan played a quick innings of 106 runs in 61 balls and brought the team to a respectable score. He was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant innings. Dhawan compared this century to the innings he played in his Test debut.

Shikhar said after the match, ‘Today it has happened that no batsman could play with me. I took the responsibility of handling one end in this match and with that I tried to get the bad balls out of the boundary. I remember that I scored so brilliantly in my Test debut. I took the entire rest and was absolutely fresh for this match. We will discuss where we can do more good. We have played consistently well in this tournament so far and because of this defeat we will not allow ourselves to break morale and come back strongly.

Dhawan is the first batsman in the IPL to score two centuries in two consecutive matches before any batsman has done this feat. The left-hander had an unbeaten 101-run knock against Chennai Super Kings before this match. Dhawan has scored 465 runs in 10 matches so far this season at a strike rate of 149.09, during which he has scored two centuries and two half-century innings with his bat. Despite the defeat against Punjab, the Delhi Capitals team is currently at the top of the points table.