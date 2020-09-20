IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP: In the second match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab team has decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Equipped with strong Indian batsmen, the Delhi Capitals team will bat first. Explosive batsman Chris Gayle has not got a place in the Punjab team.

After the toss, Punjab captain KL Rahul said that we will bowl first. Our four foreign players are Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Puran, Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell.

At the same time, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer said that we would also bowl first after winning the toss. I have learned to take some responsibility with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, this has made my job a little easier. Our four foreign players are Shimran Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Enrique Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

The playing eleven of Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimran Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Enrique Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Kings XI Punjab playing XI KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, K Gautham, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.