In the 38th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals team suffered a 5-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab. This is Delhi’s third defeat of this season, while the Punjab team recorded their fourth win in IPL 2020. The Delhi team, batting first, scored 5 wickets in 20 overs with the help of Shikhar Dhawan (notout 106). Putting the target behind the Punjab team, losing 5 wickets in 19 overs, scored 167 runs and won the match. After the defeat against Punjab, captain Shreyas Iyer held the batsmen responsible, but Shikhar Dhawan praised him strongly.

After the match, Shreyas Iyer said, ‘I think we scored 10 runs less, but we got to learn a lot from this match. Shikhar’s batting was very positive for us. Tusshar got more runs, but the same happens to the best bowler when the day gets worse, I’m sure he will comeback. Shikhar likes the wicket and adjusts himself accordingly. He looked aggressive from the very first ball and sent a message to the other young players of the team that the ball was getting stuck on the wicket. They are able to read the condition of the wicket better than the rest. The good thing is that the players of the team are ready for the next match. We could not give our best in this match, but I am sure we will do better in the next match.

Delhi Capitals had decided to bat first by winning the toss in this match, but Prithvi Shaw (7) could not do anything special with the bat in this match. Captain Shreyas Iyer (14) promoted himself in the batting order, but his bat also did not get runs in this match. Rishabh Pant (14) and Marcus Stoynis (9), who are returning after the injury, also could not show any special feat with the bat. The experienced Delhi batsman kept the front at one end and for the first time in the history of IPL, he scored two centuries in two consecutive matches. Dhawan hit a knockout 106 not out from 61 balls. In response to this, thanks to the fiery innings of Nikos Pooran (53) from Punjab, the team named this match with one over remaining.